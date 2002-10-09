

AQUA - is an exciting and unusual world: underwater sceneries and its inhabitants, the nature charming by its exotic beauty, adventures, diving, serf-riding, underwater hunting, the mysteries of the World Ocean and many-many other things. AQUA - is a magazine for true connoisseurs of artistic photography and exciting extreme as well as for ordinary lovers of flora and fauna, for professional divers and beginners, who are going to plunge into this exciting world of underwater adventures. Distribution of AQUA magazine

(subscription, sales, special distribution) - Ukraine and the cities of the Union of Independent States: the stalls of Souyzpechat and individual distributors.

- in the networks of business centers and big supermarkets in Kiev.

- in networks of dive-clubs around Ukraine.

- on plain boards of airlines "International Ukrainian Airlines", "Malev", "Turkish Airlines", "Aerostar", "ARP-410". Besides, № 5 of AQUA magazine will be published in two languages: Russian and French and will be distributed in France during the 30th World Festival of Underwater Pictures. Periodicity of publication: 6 times per year

Drawing: 15 000

Format: Letter (215x280 mm)

Volume of edition: 96 pages + cover The magazine is registered by State Committee of Television and Broadcasting Politics. The Certificate of registration: KB № 6591 from 09.10.2002. Chief-editor:

